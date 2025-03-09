King Charles Breaks Silence On Tension With Kate Middleton Amid Health Problems

King Charles has issued a major statement just hours after Kate Middleton was noticeably excluded from Buckingham Palace’s International Women’s Day tribute. The omission sparked speculation, as the palace honored Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Victoria, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Queen Alexandra, and Duchess Sophie, but left out the future queen, Kate Middleton.

King Charles’ Commonwealth Message

Shortly after the perceived snub, King Charles addressed the world in a statement for Commonwealth Day, focusing on global unity and resilience.

“In these uncertain times, where it is all too easy to believe that our differences are problems instead of a source of strength and an opportunity for learning, the Commonwealth’s remarkable collection of nations and peoples come together in the spirit of support and, crucially, friendship,” he stated.

He continued, “The Commonwealth’s ability to bring together people from all over the world has stood the test of time and remains as ever-important today.”