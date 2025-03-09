CM Maryam directs authorities to amend labour laws for workers’ welfare

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to amend the labour laws to ensure welfare of workers across the province.

Chairing a special meeting on labour rights here on Sunday, she said: “Hardworking people are friends of Allah; we cannot neglect them. We are determined to make Punjab an exemplary province for workers.”

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the government’s responsibility to provide fair wages, medical treatment, better employment, and housing for workers. Approving several key welfare projects, she instructed Provincial Labor Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar to submit a comprehensive plan for labor reforms.

Maryam Nawaz stressed that no worker should go to bed hungry or suffers hardship. She announced better higher education opportunities for the children of laborers and directed strict enforcement of the minimum wage of Rs37,000 per month across Punjab.

To further support workers, the CM called for the construction of labour colonies and ordered for revamp of social security hospitals across the province. She also announced the establishment of Maryam Nawaz Wellness Centers in Lahore and Rawalpindi/Islamabad, where workers will receive pre-screening health checkups before being referred to major hospitals for further treatment.

The Chief Minister also approved two major healthcare projects, including a 200-bed Rehmatul-ul-Alameen Cardiology Center on Lahore Defense Road for workers and a 50-bed Social Security Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan.

Punjab Labor and Human Resources Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Chief Secretary Zahid Aktar Zaman attended the meeting.

Yesterday a survey report revealed that 62% of the people of Punjab termed the one-year performance of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in governance and service delivery as exceptional.

The survey report of 36 districts of Punjab, conducted by Institute for Public Opinion Research (IPOR), mentioned,”60% of the people believe that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s performance is the highest compared to the other 3 Chief Ministers. There has been a significant improvement in governance compared to the previous year. During the tenure of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the rate of improvement in the education sector is 73% and in the health sector is 68%.” It further noted, “Punjab Chief Minister has been praised for 15% improvement in the education sector, 14% in the health sector, 11% in road infrastructure and 11% in governance.”