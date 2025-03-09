World

Cleric leads protest against Waqf Bill, calls it attack on Muslims

By Agencies

LUCKNOW: Prominent Shia Muslim cleric Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad Naqvi led a massive protest in Lucknow against the BJP government’s Waqf Amendment Bill, calling it an attempt to seize Waqf properties and weaken Muslims economically.

Addressing demonstrators at the Asafi Mosque, he condemned the Joint Parliamentary Committee for ignoring Muslim concerns and vowed continued resistance. He accused the government of corruption and mismanagement of Waqf properties while sparing temple assets from scrutiny.

The cleric urged Muslims to unite against the bill and announced support for protests led by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), which has called for a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on March 13.

