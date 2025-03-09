Chris Hemsworth Takes The Lead Amid Search For Next James Bond

Speculation is growing that Chris Hemsworth could be the next James Bond, with recent reports suggesting the Thor star is being considered for the iconic role following Daniel Craig’s departure in 2021.

While Bond franchise producers have remained tight-lipped about casting decisions, Hemsworth’s past comments on playing 007 have resurfaced, fueling the rumors.

Hemsworth’s Take on Playing James Bond

Back in 2019, Hemsworth expressed interest in the role, revealing that he’d “love to do it.” Speaking to Balance Magazine, he recalled how his performance in Rush (2013) sparked comparisons to Bond.

“When we were shooting Rush, someone had said that and I thought, ‘Cool, if this is my audition tape, then great,'” Hemsworth shared at the time. “I don’t think you’ll ever meet anyone who doesn’t want to have a crack at James Bond.”

Bond Will Remain Male and From the Commonwealth

With Amazon now owning the rights to the James Bond franchise, an insider recently told MailOnline that Bond will remain a male character and must be British or from the Commonwealth.

“There have been so many erroneous rumors about the future of Bond,” the source said. “Amazon is committed to keeping the spirit of Bond alive, and that means he has to be British or from the Commonwealth—and he has to be male.”

As an Australian actor, Hemsworth fits the Commonwealth criteria, making him a potential contender. However, producers have yet to confirm whether he is in serious talks for the role. Until an official announcement is made, the next James Bond remains a mystery