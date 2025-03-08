Entertainment

Tom Cruise Movie Shooting Comes To Halt Amid Major Injury To Actor On Set

By Abidoon Nadeem

Tom Cruise’s latest film, Judy, has paused production following an on-set injury to an unnamed cast member. The incident occurred at Pinewood Studios, with the injured actor now hospitalized.

The 62-year-old Cruise stars in the project alongside John Goodman, Jesse Plemons, and Riz Ahmed. While details remain scarce, The Sun reports that the injured actor is known for performing high-risk stunts, despite strict safety measures being in place.

Costly Setback for High-Budget Film

A source revealed that the injury is not only concerning for the individual involved but also poses a financial challenge for the production. “This incident won’t just be alarming due to the injury, but it will also prove costly for a project running on a tight schedule and multi-million-dollar budget,” the insider said.

Photo: Getty Images

Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Return to English Cinema

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu, Judy marks his return to English-language films since The Revenant (2015). Despite the delay, production is expected to resume once safety concerns are addressed.

