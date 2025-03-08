Tom Cruise Movie Shooting Comes To Halt Amid Major Injury To Actor On Set

Tom Cruise’s latest film, Judy, has paused production following an on-set injury to an unnamed cast member. The incident occurred at Pinewood Studios, with the injured actor now hospitalized.

The 62-year-old Cruise stars in the project alongside John Goodman, Jesse Plemons, and Riz Ahmed. While details remain scarce, The Sun reports that the injured actor is known for performing high-risk stunts, despite strict safety measures being in place.