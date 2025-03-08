Senate passes resolution for ensuring women’s access to legal rights

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Saturday unanimously passed a resolution recommending the government takes accelerated measures to ensure and enhance women’s economic inclusion.

The resolution moved by Senator Sherry Rehman, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, called for designing and building infrastructure that meets the needs of women by improving transport safety, workplace child facilities and access to digital and financial resources to support their economic participation.

The resolution demanded that women should be provided with quality education and training by eliminating barriers to schooling and promoting literacy programs.

The resolution stated that women should be involved in sustainable agriculture and food security by equipping them with technical training and ensuring land rights and access to agriculture financing to enhance their role in climate resilience and food sustainability.

The resolution said it must be ensured that women have the right to make healthy choices and not forced to marry while they are underage. It stressed that women should be helped in making informed decisions about their health by reforming healthcare policies, ensuring access to reproductive health services and prioritizing mental and maternal healthcare.

The resolution called for ensuring women’s access to legal rights and action against gender-based violence and sexual harassment in the workplace.

It demanded elevating participation of women in sports by increasing investment in female athletes.

The house also called upon all stakeholders including the government, civil society organizations and private sector to join hands in the collective pursuit of gender equality and women empowerment.

At the outset, newly elected Senator Asad Qasim took oath of office. Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani administered the oath.

The house has now been adjourned to meet again on Tuesday at eleven-thirty am.