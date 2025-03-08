Prince William and Princess Kate Issue Major Statement Following Heartbreaking Royal News

Prince William and Princess Kate issued a touching statement on International Women’s Day, paying tribute to Liz Hatton, a 17-year-old amateur photographer who passed away last year following a courageous battle with cancer.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a tribute on Instagram, highlighting eleven inspirational women from the past year, including Liz. The post celebrated her strength, resilience, and creativity, recognizing the emotional meeting Kate had with the talented teenager at Windsor Castle in October 2024.

A Tribute to Liz Hatton’s Legacy

“Celebrating the strength, resilience, and creativity of Liz and her mother, Vicky, it was an honor meeting them both at Windsor in October,” the royal couple wrote.

They added: “Liz’s memory lives on in Vicky’s unwavering resilience. Thank you for such a moving moment.”

Kate, who shares a passion for photography, was pictured embracing Hatton during their meeting at Windsor, where the young photographer captured moments from an investiture ceremony led by Prince William.

The Royal Family’s Emotional Message

Following Liz’s passing, Kate and William released a heartfelt statement, reflecting on her bravery and spirit:

“We are so sorry to hear that Liz Hatton has sadly passed away. It was an honor to have met such a brave and humble young woman. Our thoughts and prayers are with Liz’s parents, Vicky and Aaron, and her brother, Mateo, at this unimaginably difficult time. W & C.”

Kate, who has faced her own health struggles over the past year, continues to use her platform to honor resilience and strength, reinforcing the royal family’s commitment to celebrating inspiring individuals.