Pakistani national ‘illegally’ residing in Texas deported from US

By Staff Report
TEXAS: A Pakistani national illegally residing in the US has been deported after his removal was ordered earlier, immigration authorities in Dallas, Texas said.

The development comes amid a crackdown on illegal immigration launched after President Donald Trump took office, with hundreds being arrested and deported.

Pakistanis were also among a group of nearly 100 migrants deported from the US to Panama last month.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Dallas “removed” 56-year-old Syed Rizvi to his home country on Feb 25, the department said in a statement issued on Feb 28.

“Rizvi was residing in Dallas, Texas without authorisation prior to his removal,” the statement said.

The Pakistani man was deported from the US “after being identified by US intelligence sources as a national security priority, designated as removable per the Immigration and Nationality Act”, ICE noted.

His removal was ordered by an immigration judge on Jan 24, ICE said. Subsequently, he was arrested by Dallas Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) on January 31, following a routine traffic stop.

