Pakistan fully endorses ‘Arab-Islamic plan’ for Gaza reconstruction: Dar

OIC’s emergency ministerial meeting adopts Egyptian plan, which has now become an Arab-Islamic plan

JEDDAH: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Saturday endorsed the Arab League’s proposal for reconstruction of war-torn Gaza under the future administration of the Palestinian Authority.

Dar expressed the support while addressing the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Jeddah.

He said Pakistan stands with the Palestinian people and fully supports the decisions of the Arab League. He emphasized that along with the reconstruction of Gaza, it is also essential for Israel to stop its ongoing atrocities against the Palestinians and adhere to international laws.

The OIC, in its Friday’s meeting, endorsed the Arab League counter-proposal to US President Donald Trump’s controversial plan to take over Gaza and displace its residents.

The decision by the 57-member grouping came at an emergency meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, three days after the Arab League ratified the plan at a summit in Cairo.

The Egyptian-crafted alternative to Trump’s widely condemned takeover proposes to rebuild the Gaza Strip under the future administration of the Palestinian Authority.

“The emergency ministerial meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation adopted the Egyptian plan, which has now become an Arab-Islamic plan,” Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said, in comments echoed by his Sudanese counterpart. “It is certainly a very positive thing,” Abdelatty said.

Trump triggered global outrage by suggesting the US “take over” Gaza and turn it into the “Riviera of the Middle East”, while forcing its Palestinian inhabitants to relocate to Egypt or Jordan.

At Tuesday’s summit in Cairo, Arab leaders also announced a trust fund to pay for Gaza’s reconstruction and urged the international community to back it.

“The next step is for the plan to become an international plan through adoption by the European Union and international parties such as Japan, Russia, China and others,” Abdelatty said. “This is what we will seek and we have contact with all parties, including the American party.”

However, the counter-proposal does not outline a role for Hamas, which controls Gaza, and was rejected by both the United States and Israel.