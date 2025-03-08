Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to enhance bilateral cooperation

JEDDAH: Pakistan and Bangladesh have agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Advisor for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, Md. Touhid Hossain, on the sidelines of the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Jeddah.

This was their second meeting in less than five months.

The meeting took place in a cordial environment, reflecting the fraternal sentiments from both sides.

Both the dignitaries expressed satisfaction over the upward trajectory of bilateral relations. They agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the two countries historical, religious, and cultural linkages.

He expressed Pakistan s desire to enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in areas of trade and people-to-people contacts.