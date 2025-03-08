NATIONAL

Over 1632 cases of violence against women and girls in rural Sindh reported

By Staff Report
HYDERABAD: Hari Welfare Association (HWA) has revealed that over 1632 cases of violence reported against women and girls in Sindh, mainly in rural districts.

In a report issued on the occasion on International Women’s day revealing that remarkably, Sanghar (160) and Khairpur (147) have the highest numbers, followed by Dadu (116), indicating that violence against women is notably predominant in the rural districts of Sindh. Karachi also reported a great number (107), but this is lower compared to these rural areas.

On the other hand, Kashmore (30), Thatta (33), and Tando Muhammad Khan (31) reported the fewest cases, yet these are alarming.

The HWA noted that there is a concerning trend of violence in rural areas where most women were engaged with agriculture, livestock and fisheries.

These rural districts include Sanghar, Khairpur, and Dadu, which showed excessively high numbers of violence cases, suggesting that rural areas are facing unique challenges, such as a stronger tribal and feudal system, no implementation of laws, lack of public awareness, and low literacy.

Also, of these 1632 cases, murder (163) and honor killing (119) cases were the most prevalent forms of violence as well as cases of suicides, but most of them were suspected murder, and the real cause of death was often unknown or under-reported.

