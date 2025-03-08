NATIONAL

Nadia Hussain’s spouse arrested in multi-million rupee fraud case

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Atif Mohammad Khan, the husband of renowned model and actress Nadia Hussain and former CEO of Bank Alfalah Securities, has been arrested over allegations of embezzling 540 million rupees.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) confirmed his arrest following a probe initiated after a complaint from the company’s board of directors.

According to investigators, Model Nadia Hussain husband Atif Khan allegedly misused 80 million rupees of company funds for personal trading and illegally acquired 654 million rupees through a third party, repaying it with high-interest payments using corporate funds.

The FIA also accused former Chief Financial Officer Faisal Sheikh and another individual, Imtiaz Ahmed, of facilitating the fraud. Authorities said further investigations are underway.

Previous article
DG Khan Police thwart terrorist attack on Lakhani checkpost
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Senate passes resolution for ensuring women’s access to legal rights

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Saturday unanimously passed a resolution recommending the government takes accelerated measures to ensure and enhance women’s economic inclusion. The resolution moved...

Pakistani national ‘illegally’ residing in Texas deported from US

Clean drinking water supply begins in Gwadar

PTI’s Faisal Javed again approaches PHC to get his name removed from PCL

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.