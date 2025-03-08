Meghan Markle Gets Some Good News Amid ‘Terrible’ Netflix Show Ratings

Meghan Markle’s latest Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, has been renewed for a second season just four days after its debut. The Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a playful video of herself dancing in a cap that read “Lettuce Romaine Calm.” She captioned the post: “Lettuce romaine calm… or not(!) because I’m thrilled to share that Season 2 of ‘With Love, Meghan’ is coming!”

The second season is set to premiere this autumn, with director Michael Steed returning. While details remain scarce, reports confirm that filming for the upcoming season has already been completed.

Mixed Reactions to Meghan’s Lifestyle Series

With Love, Meghan follows the Duchess and her celebrity friends as they engage in activities such as cooking, beekeeping, and event hosting. The eight-episode series also features a brief cameo from Prince Harry in the finale.

Viewer responses have been mixed, with some calling the show “boring,” while others praised it as “soothing” and “a peaceful escape from daily stresses.” One fan wrote on social media: “With all the drama happening here in the US, it’s great to watch a fun, relaxing, peaceful, joyful, informative, great show.” Others described the series as marking “a new era” for Meghan and were happy to see her “glowing” and enjoying herself.

Meghan’s Netflix Future and Expiring Deal

While Archie and Lilibet do not appear in the show, Meghan shares anecdotes about them, including Lilibet helping her make homemade jam in episode five. With Love, Meghan is the fifth production released under Prince Harry and Meghan’s Netflix deal, which was signed in 2020 and is reportedly worth $100 million.

Their previous projects include Harry & Meghan, Live to Lead, Heart of Invictus, and Polo. However, their deal with Netflix is set to expire at the end of the year, leaving speculation about their future with the streaming giant.

In addition to With Love, Meghan, the couple is also working on an adaptation of Meet Me at the Lake, a romance novel by Carley Fortune, which they acquired through Archewell Productions in August 2023.