Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Relationship Comes Under Stress Amid Netflix Series Release

As With Love, Meghan premiered on March 4, speculation around Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship has intensified. While the Duchess of Sussex takes center stage in her new Netflix series, Harry’s presence—both on-screen and behind the scenes—has sparked fresh debate about their dynamic and future plans.

Meghan’s Strategic Media Comeback

After maintaining a relatively low profile in recent years, Meghan Markle has returned to the spotlight with multiple ventures. Alongside her Netflix project, she has relaunched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, and become more active on Instagram, sharing glimpses of both her personal and professional life.

This marks a significant shift for the Duchess, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020’s Megxit. However, as she embraces this new chapter, Prince Harry’s role remains a key talking point.

Prince Harry’s Quiet but Steady Support

While Harry does not play a leading role in With Love, Meghan, he appears in select episodes and has been involved behind the scenes. The Duke of Sussex also features occasionally on Meghan’s social media, reinforcing the image of a supportive partnership.

On Valentine’s Day, Meghan posted a photo expressing her appreciation for Harry, and she has publicly praised his work with the Invictus Games. However, despite their united front, speculation about their relationship continues.

Persistent Rumors and Public Scrutiny

British media outlets, including The List, have suggested that Harry may want to return to the UK, while Meghan appears less inclined. Meanwhile, critics question whether the couple is monetizing their royal connections, fueling ongoing scrutiny about their motivations.

Despite the rumors, Harry and Meghan continue to present a unified image, with Harry standing by Meghan’s side without overshadowing her latest projects. With the Netflix series now in the spotlight, the couple’s next moves—and how they navigate ongoing speculation—will remain a hot topic in the months ahead.