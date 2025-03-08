Lindsay Lohan Breaks Silence On Social Media Amid Father’s Arrest

Lindsay Lohan has broken her social media silence following the arrest of her father, Michael Lohan, for assault. The Freaky Friday star, 38, took to Instagram on Friday, sharing an encouraging message with her 16 million followers.

“Happy Friday, everyone! As we wrap up the week, take a deep breath and remind yourself—you made it!” she wrote beneath a monochromatic selfie. Lohan encouraged fans to “celebrate progress, big or small,” and embrace the weekend with “gratitude, joy, and confidence.”

Michael Lohan’s Arrest and Legal Trouble

Her post comes after reports surfaced that her father violated his probation, leading to a warrant for his arrest in Florida. The violation is linked to his felony assault case involving his estranged wife, Kate Major, which occurred on February 21.

While Lindsay has not publicly commented on her father’s legal issues, her motivational message suggests she is focusing on positivity amid the controversy.