Kate Middleton Seeks Expert Advice as She Reconsiders Prince George’s Future

Kate Middleton is reportedly reconsidering Prince George’s schooling, opting for a different path from the traditional choice of Eton College. While Prince William, Prince Harry, and previous generations of the royal family attended the prestigious all-boys institution, the Princess of Wales is exploring an alternative that better suits George’s future as king.

According to royal expert Charlotte Griffiths, Kate is keen for George to have a well-rounded education and is looking at Marlborough College, the co-educational boarding school where she spent her own school years. Unlike Eton, which only admits boys, Marlborough offers a mixed-gender environment, making it a potential choice for all three of William and Kate’s children—George, Charlotte, and Louis.

A Thoughtful Approach to George’s Upbringing

Kate is said to have “absolutely loved Marlborough” and wants her children to have a similarly positive school experience. “She’s really keen for them to be happy above all else, which is thinking outside the box,” Griffiths shared on Prince George: How To Make a Monarch.

Not relying solely on her personal experience, Kate has also consulted educational experts to ensure that Marlborough provides the right environment to prepare George for his future royal role. While he will always have a unique upbringing—having met former President Barack Obama as a toddler—his parents are determined to give him and his siblings as “normal” a childhood as possible.

Marlborough College, known for producing successful figures across various fields, could offer George the balanced and enriching education his parents seek as they shape the next generation of the British monarchy.