Kate Middleton Opens Up About Prince William’s Solo Move Amid Health Worries

Prince William has resumed his royal duties following a private getaway, making a significant solo visit to the Royal Berkshire Hospital—the birthplace of his wife, Kate Middleton. The visit on March 5 highlighted his continued commitment to healthcare support through NHS Charities Together, an initiative he and Kate have championed since 2020.

A Meaningful Visit Without Kate

While Kate continues to recover from her recent cancer treatment, she did not accompany William to the hospital. The Royal Berkshire Hospital holds deep personal significance, not only as Kate’s birthplace but also as where her siblings, Pippa and James Middleton, were born.

During the visit, William explored mental health and well-being programs funded by NHS Charities Together, which provides free gym access, relaxation spaces, and mental health resources for healthcare workers. This marked his second visit to the hospital, following a joint appearance with Kate in 2020.

Prioritizing Family and Health

The Prince and Princess of Wales recently took a family vacation to Mustique with their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—during their school break. Their absence from the BAFTA Awards fueled speculation, but sources emphasize that their focus remains on family and Kate’s health.

With King Charles also battling illness, the royal family’s priorities have shifted, ensuring that Kate’s public engagements are carefully managed. While William steps up his royal duties, Kate remains focused on balancing her recovery, family life, and select public appearances in the months ahead.