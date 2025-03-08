Kate Middleton Hits Back At Kensington Palace After Major Snub

Princess Kate Middleton has released a statement following what many saw as a major snub from Buckingham Palace on International Women’s Day. The Palace’s official tribute excluded the future queen, despite featuring Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Duchess Sophie, and past monarchs such as Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Victoria.

The omission came days after reports surfaced that Kate allegedly held a secret meeting with Prince Harry, sparking speculation about tensions within the royal family.

Kensington Palace Shares Kate’s Tribute

Following the perceived snub from King Charles, Kensington Palace released Kate’s own statement in honor of International Women’s Day. The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a heartfelt tribute, celebrating women who have inspired them over the past year.

“Here are just a few of the women who have inspired us in the past 12 months,” their statement read, alongside a collection of photos shared via their Instagram Story.

While Kate has not directly addressed her exclusion from the Palace’s tribute, her response subtly reinforces her own focus on female empowerment, independent of the official royal messaging.