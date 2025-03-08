Entertainment

Kate Middleton Gets Snubbed By King Charles Amid Family Tensions

By Web Desk
Photo: Getty Images

Kate Middleton was noticeably absent from the royal family’s official International Women’s Day tribute, sparking speculation about her exclusion. The palace released a series of inspiring photos on March 8, featuring Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, and Duchess Sophie, as well as historical images of Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Victoria—but the Princess of Wales was missing.

The decision comes as Kate resumes public duties following her recent health challenges. While she remains actively involved in charity work and women’s causes, some royal watchers viewed her omission as a potential snub. Others linked it to ongoing rumors about her alleged secret meeting with Prince Harry.

Photo: Getty Images For Buckingham Palace

Ongoing Tensions or Oversight?

Kate’s absence from multiple royal engagements alongside Queen Camilla has fueled further speculation about potential rifts within the monarchy. However, the palace has not addressed why she was left out of the tribute, leaving royal commentators and social media users to debate whether this was a simple oversight or a sign of deeper tensions within the family.

