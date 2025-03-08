Kate Middleton And Prince William Cause A Stir With New House Rule No One Expected

Since moving to Adelaide Cottage in 2022, Prince William and Kate Middleton have embraced a simpler, more private lifestyle, stepping away from the formal atmosphere of Kensington Palace. However, one unexpected rule inside their home has caught attention: a strict yet unconventional dress code for staff.

A Relaxed Dress Code for Household Staff

Unlike the formal expectations in other royal residences, William and Kate insist that their staff dress casually to maintain a relaxed family atmosphere. Royal expert Valentine Low, author of Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, shared that an employee revealed, “William doesn’t want a stifling atmosphere. The children run around the office, so unless it’s an important meeting or a visit to Buckingham Palace, we dress casually.”

This unique approach reflects the couple’s desire to create a low-pressure environment for their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—allowing them to grow up in a more natural setting.

A Family-Centered Home Life

Beyond their approach to staff dress codes, the Princes of Wales also enforce a no-shouting rule for their children, instead encouraging open conversations about emotions and concerns. A staff member revealed that the children express worries about school, swimming lessons, or even global issues they see on TV, and William and Kate help them find solutions through discussions.

Balancing Royal Duties With a Peaceful Home Life

When not at Adelaide Cottage, the family retreats to Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where they cherish quiet moments away from the public eye. Prince William has spoken about the peaceful atmosphere there, emphasizing their commitment to prioritizing their children’s well-being while balancing royal responsibilities.

Despite their royal status, William and Kate’s approach to home life is refreshingly down-to-earth—so much so that even the future king and queen are known to relax in tracksuits when behind closed doors.