Israeli tourist among two gang raped near UNESCO heritage site in India

NEW DELHI: As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, a tragic incident unfolded in southern India when a man was killed, and two women, including an Israeli tourist and an Indian woman, were gang-raped by three men near a UNESCO World Heritage site, police reported on Saturday.

The victims, along with two other male tourists, were stargazing by the Tungabhadra canal in the town of Hampi when the assailants attacked them following an altercation over money.

According to police, the attackers pushed the men into the canal and then proceeded to rape the women. Two of the men, including an American tourist, survived the attack, while the third man’s body was recovered on Saturday morning.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the attack, describing it as “a heinous act. He directed authorities to swiftly apprehend the suspects involved. “We have arrested two suspects, and the investigation is ongoing,” he said in a statement.

“Our government is committed to ensuring the safety of everyone, including tourists, and will take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents.”

The assault took place in the Anegundi region, a popular area for backpackers. According to the police complaint, the group had taken scooters to the left bank of the Tungabhadra canal near Sanapur Lake for a peaceful night of stargazing.

While relaxing by the canal, the group was approached by three men on a motorcycle, who initially asked for petrol before demanding Rs 100. When the tourists refused, the assailants attacked them, pushing the men into the canal while raping the women.

The attackers fled the scene, stealing mobile phones and Rs 9,500 in cash. “While we were screaming and crying, the three men left with their motorcycle. Daniel saved Pankaj, who had fallen into the water,” the complaint stated.