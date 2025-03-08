Iran denies receiving Trump’s letter, dismisses nuclear talks

TEHRAN: Iran has denied receiving a letter from US President Donald Trump, who claimed to have sent a message urging the country’s leadership to enter negotiations over its nuclear programme.

The Iranian government has dismissed the prospect of talks, citing Washington’s ongoing sanctions as a key obstacle.

On Friday, an Iranian embassy spokesman confirmed that Tehran had not received any communication from the US president.

This comes after Trump stated in a recent interview that he had sent a letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, seeking to resume discussions over a new deal to address Iran’s rapidly advancing nuclear programme.

“I’ve written them a letter saying, ‘I hope you’re going to negotiate because if we have to go in militarily, it’s going to be a terrible thing,’” Trump said in the interview, which was broadcast by Fox Business News. He added that he hoped for a diplomatic solution but warned that military action would be a consequence if talks failed.

The White House confirmed Trump’s claims, noting that he had sent a letter in the hopes of negotiating a deal similar to the one struck under the Obama administration in 2015.

However, Tehran’s stance remains firm, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejecting any possibility of negotiations while US sanctions remain in place. “We will not enter any direct negotiations with the US so long as they continue their maximum pressure policy and their threats,” Araghchi told AFP.

Since Trump took office, his administration has reimposed heavy sanctions on Iran, including restrictions on its oil sector. The “maximum pressure” strategy aims to force Tehran into diplomatic submission, but Iran maintains that its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes, despite concerns from the international community over its potential to develop weapons-grade uranium.

In August 2024, Supreme Leader Khamenei had signalled a willingness to engage with the US, stating that there was “no harm” in talking to the “enemy.” However, his recent statements have contradicted this sentiment, dismissing any prospect of negotiations with Washington as “not intelligent, wise, or honourable.”

Khamenei has also previously refused to respond to Trump’s outreach, including a letter delivered by the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2019.

The diplomatic rift between the two nations has deepened, as both Israel and the US have issued warnings that they will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons. US intelligence assessments suggest that while Iran has not yet initiated a formal weapons programme, it has been taking steps that could enable it to produce nuclear arms in the future.

The situation remains tense, with growing fears of military confrontation as Tehran continues to enrich uranium at near-weapons-grade levels.

Despite the current impasse, the United Nations has expressed support for Trump’s efforts to restart diplomacy, stating that dialogue remains the best way to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear activities.