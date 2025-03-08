Govt reshuffles ‘coalition cabinet,’ assigns portfolios to new ministers

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday announced the portfolios of the newly inducted cabinet members and reshuffled portfolios of already cabinet members.

Under the plan, Hanif Abbasi was appointed as the Federal Minister for Railways and Mustafa Kamal will head the Ministry of Health, said a notification issued after the announcement.

According to the Cabinet Division notification, Khawaja Asif will continue to serve as the Defence Minister, while Azam Nazir Tarar has been assigned the Ministry of Law, Justice, and Human Rights.

Abdul Aleem Khan will oversee the Ministry of Communications and Musadik Malik has been appointed as the Minister of Climate Change.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will oversee the Ministry of Education, while Chaudhry Salik has been given the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis. Rana Tanveer will now solely handle the Ministry of National Food Security, and Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh has been appointed to lead the Board of Investment.

Other appointments include Tariq Fazal Chaudhry as Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Pervaiz Malik as Minister for Petroleum, and Khalid Hussain Magsi as Minister for Science and Technology.

Additionally, Muhammad Munir Wattoo has been assigned the Ministry of Water Resources, Aurangzeb Khichi the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture, Muhammad Junaid Anwar the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, and Raza Hayat Hiraj the Ministry of Defense Production.

Sardar Yousaf will oversee the Ministry of Religious Affairs, while Shaza Fatima has been appointed as Minister for Information Technology. Rana Mubashir Iqbal will manage the Public Affairs.

Earlier on February 27, President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath to 12 federal ministers, 9 ministers of state, and 3 advisers. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani and other dignitaries.

The government has stated that the portfolios of special assistants and advisors will be announced separately. It was also confirmed that three ministers have yet to take oath due to their unavailability at the oath-taking ceremony.