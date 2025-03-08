Govt gives Afghan Citizen Card holders time until March 31 to leave Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: What is being seen as a major policy decision, the Federal Interior Ministry has asked the Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders to leave Pakistan by March 31 or else face the deportation.

“Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Program (IFRP) is being implemented since November 1, 2023, but now the interior ministry has announced a deadline for the ACC holders to leave the country.

“In continuation of the government’s decision to repatriate all illegal foreigners, national leadership has now decided to also repatriate ACC holders,” read the official statement issued by the interior ministry on Friday.

“All illegal foreigners and ACC holders are advised to leave the country voluntarily before March 31, 2025; thereafter, deportation will commence w.e.f April 1, 2025,” the statement added.

The interior ministry said that sufficient time had already been granted for their dignified return. “It is emphasised that no one will be maltreated during the repatriation process and arrangements for food and healthcare for returning foreigners have also been put in place.”

“Pakistan has been a gracious host and continues to fulfill its commitments and obligations as a responsible state. It is reiterated that Individuals staying in Pakistan will have to fulfill all legal formalities and abide by Pakistan’s constitution,” it said.

Over 80, 0000 Afghans living in Pakistan illegally were repatriated to their country since Pakistan launched the campaign in November 2023. Pakistan, however, spared those who were registered with the UNHCR and ones who had ACC.

It is estimated that around 3 million Afghans still reside in Pakistan. The Afghan government recently raised concerns over the forced deportation of their nationals and alleged mistreatment being meted out to them.

Pakistan, however, denied those charges and asked the Afghan Taliban government to create an environment in the country to encourage the dignified return of their countrymen.

The move will add to the already tense ties between the two countries. Pakistan has blamed Afghanistan for the surge in terrorist attacks. Pakistan said Afghan nationals were increasingly involved in terrorist attacks in the country.

Initial investigations showed that Afghan nationals were also behind the recent terrorist attack targeting the Bannu Cantonment.

Also, there were exchanges of fire between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Torkham border, which remained closed for two weeks.

The situation, according to sources, is tense at the key border that was shut on February 21 over a dispute on the construction of a new check post by the Afghan Taliban.

Pakistan blamed the Afghan side for the closure of the border. “For the past couple of days, the Afghan side has carried out an illegal and unilateral construction activity within the Pakistani territory at two points along the Pakistan border,” according to the foreign office spokesperson.

“Despite these provocations Pakistan has shown restrained and requested border flag meetings to resolve the matter peacefully which were eventually held. However, it’s unfortunate that, alongside its illegal construction action, the Afghan side also resorted to indiscriminate fire at Torkham border terminal and our military post,” he told reporters on Thursday.

He said Pakistan strongly condemned these repeated provocations and actions against Torkham border terminal, which was part of integrated transit trade management system, established to promote bilateral and transit trade.

“Afghan actions resulting in forced closure of the border crossing at a time of economic hardship in Afghanistan is hardly sensible and will only aggravate the situation. We therefore call upon the interim Afghan authorities to shun violence and resolve matters through peaceful means, which according to UN Charter and international law, is the most suitable method for resolving any dispute between two neighboring countries.”