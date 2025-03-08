Gene Hackman Likely Lived With Deceased Wife for a Week Before His Death, Medical Examiner Confirms

Hollywood legend Gene Hackman was likely unaware that his wife, Betsy Arakawa, had passed away days before his own death, officials revealed in a press conference Friday. Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza stated that Hackman may have spent up to seven days alone with Arakawa’s body inside their New Mexico home before he died.

Medical Findings Confirm Separate Causes of Death

New Mexico Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Heather Jarrell confirmed that Hackman, 94, died from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with advanced Alzheimer’s disease contributing to his passing. His autopsy also revealed an empty stomach, indicating he had not recently eaten before his death.

Arakawa, 65, died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS)—a rare and potentially fatal virus spread by rodents. Investigators found signs of rodent entry in the couple’s home, suggesting she may have contracted the virus there. Hackman, however, tested negative for hantavirus.

Gene Hackman and wife pictured last on 28th March 2024 – Photo: Splash

Mysterious Circumstances and Investigation Details

Police discovered Hackman, Arakawa, and one of their three dogs dead in their home on February 26, after maintenance workers conducted a welfare check. The other two dogs survived.

Authorities initially ruled out foul play but later deemed the deaths suspicious, citing factors such as an unlocked front door and scattered pills found on a bathroom countertop.

Arakawa’s badly decomposed body was found in the bathroom, indicating she had been deceased for some time. Hackman was discovered near the kitchen, wearing sunglasses, with investigators suggesting he may have suffered a fall due to his declining health.

Family’s Initial Carbon Monoxide Concerns Ruled Out

Hackman’s daughter Elizabeth Jean Hackman, 62, previously speculated that carbon monoxide poisoning could have been the cause. However, authorities ruled out gas exposure after conducting tests at the home.

Hackman and Arakawa lived a quiet life in New Mexico, where they had resided since 2004. The couple was last seen publicly in March 2024 at a dinner outing, with Hackman appearing frail and using a cane.

Hackman, an Oscar-winning actor known for The French Connection, Bonnie and Clyde, and Superman, is survived by his three children—Elizabeth, Christopher, 65, and Leslie, 58.