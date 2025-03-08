DG Khan Police thwart terrorist attack on Lakhani checkpost

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Dera Ghazi Khan Police have thwarted another attack by terrorists on Lakhani check-post located at the border between Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the current week.

Punjab Police’s Directorate of Public Relations (DPR) in a statement said that about 15-20 Khwarij terrorists attacked the border checkpost of Lakhani at Sehri time.

The terrorists in smaller groups attacked the checkpost from all sides, suing rocket-launchers and other heavy weapons.

The Punjab police personnel were already on alert as they traced the terrorists’ movement with the help of thermal image cameras.

The police force used machine-guns and mortar fire to retaliate. Due to effective and timely response from the Punjab police the terrorists failed to come close to the checkpost and fled away from the scene.

It is necessary to mention here that Punjab police personnel had foiled an attack of Khwarij terrorists on Lakhani Check Post earlier in the week.

The operation was led by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghani Khan Capt (R) Sajjad Hassan Khan.

During heavy exchange of firing, a contingent of Quick Response Force (QRF) under the supervision of DPO Dera Ghazi Khan Syed Ali rushed to the spot as back-up strategy.

Inspector-General of Police Dr Usman Anwar lauded the courage and bravely showed by Punjab Police personnel, saying the police personnel rendered valuable sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

Prior to this attack, the Punjab police had already foiled 19 attacks by Khwarij terrorists. Dr Usman Anwar vowed that these terrorists will be defeated on every field.

Dr Usman Anwar said that latest weapons had already been provided to all police personnel who are deputed at border checkposts.

He said that due to effective response of Punjab police and monitoring round the clock, terrorists will not succeed in their nefarious designs. Punjab police also launched search operation in areas along border with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to trace the terrorists.