CM Maryam reaffirms commitment to women empowerment, prosperity

LAHORE: A woman is not just an individual, but an architect of a generation and future of a nation…. and today on International Women’s Day, I pay glowing tribute to every daughter, sister and mother, said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message.

Eulogizing the role of women in every sphere of life, CM Maryam emphasized that educated and empowered women guarantee bright and prosperous future. “For the first time in world history, Islam gave the women unparalleled honor, respect and rights and the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) set an eternal example of honor and respect for her daughter.”

She highlighted, “Equal opportunities for education, employment and development are indispensable for women.”

The Chief Minister said, “By becoming the first female Chief Minister, I think of the success of every sister and daughter and the appointment of female officers in several divisions and districts of Punjab is a clear proof of women empowerment.”

The Punjab CM said, “Women are performing brilliantly in police and other departments with hard work and dedication and it makes me happy to see my daughters moving forward.”

Highlighting her vision, CM Maryam asserted that women and children are her “red line,” declaring there is no room for any kind of discrimination or injustice against women.” “A virtual police station has been established in Punjab to ensure legal protection for women, which has been flanked further through the establishment of “Women’s Helpline and Panic Button Project.”

The CM said, “A hostel has been built for working women in the Safe City Authority. More will be built in the future.” She added, “An e-bike scheme has been launched for the convenience of women. More bikes will be given.”

She said,”60% scholarships were given to female students on merit in Honhar Scholarship Program.” She added, “A safe environment and equal opportunities are being provided for working women in districts as well.” She noted,”16 working women hostels have been established across Punjab.” She explained,”9541 families are benefiting from 307 day care centers for working women across the province.”

CM Maryam said, “Under the Punjab ‘Dhi Rani’ Program, mass marriages of poor girls are being arranged.” She added,”18 Women Development Centers have been established in government universities.”

The CM said, “Destitute minority sisters are also being given quarterly financial assistance through minority cards.” She added, “Rural women are being guided towards economic independence through the Livestock Program in South Punjab.”

Maryam Nawaz said, “Women entrepreneurs are also being encouraged through the Easy Business Finance and Easy Business Card Program.” She added, “Women are being given interest-free loans on easy installments to build their own homes under ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ Scheme.” She remarked, “I cannot forget the time when I saw a woman’s house being built under the scheme, my eyes were filled with joy.”

The chief minister noted, “We provided sports opportunities to girls by organizing Pink Games and equipping female students with modern technology through Laptop Scheme.” “We are determined to see every woman in Punjab being provided with respect, protection, and opportunities for development,” she vowed.

The CM said, “We are building a Punjab where there will be no place for any kind of prejudice or ill will against women.” She added, “I stand by the women of Punjab at every step, I am their protector and strength. My daughters, my sisters! Your protection, honor, and prosperity are the top priority of my government,” CM Maryam declared.