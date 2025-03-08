China’s national legislature holds 2nd plenary meeting of annual session

BEIJING: The third session of the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s national legislature, held its second plenary meeting Saturday to deliberate work reports of the Standing Committee of the 14th NPC, the Supreme People’s Court (SPC) and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate (SPP).

Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders including Li Qiang, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng attended the meeting.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, delivered the work report of the national legislature to the meeting.

Reviewing the top legislature’s work in 2024, Zhao highlighted its endeavor to strengthen the implementation of the Constitution and enhance compliance oversight to uphold the Constitution’s authority and sanctity.

On leveraging its legislative functions to enhance the Chinese socialist legal system, the national legislature deliberated 39 legislative items over the past year, 24 of which were adopted, including six new laws and 14 revised laws, Zhao said.

The national legislature lawfully exercised its duty of oversight, Zhao said, adding that it heard and deliberated 21 reports from the State Council, the National Commission of Supervision, the SPC, and the SPP.

Zhao said that the national legislature also strengthened efforts to support deputies in performing their duties in accordance with the law, including helping deputies maintain close ties with the people.

Zhao laid out work plans for the national legislature in 2025.

Delivering the top court’s work report, SPC President Zhang Jun said Chinese courts at all levels accepted over 46 million cases and concluded over 45 million cases in 2024, roughly on par with the previous year.

Over the past year, Chinese courts safeguarded national security and social stability, promoted high-quality development, and guaranteed people’s well-being through ensuring strict and impartial administration of justice, he said.

Zhang said courts in 2025 will make new and greater contributions to promoting law-based governance on all fronts and building a socialist country under the rule of law at a higher level.

Delivering the top procuratorate’s work report, SPP Procurator-general Ying Yong said that over the past year, procuratorates worked to advance the Peaceful China Initiative to a higher level and improve people’s livelihood, among others.

He said procuratorates in 2025 will deepen reform and make greater contributions to national rejuvenation.