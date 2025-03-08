China announces retaliatory tariffs on Canada amid broader trade war

BEIJING: China’s Ministry of Commerce on Saturday announced tariffs on Canadian agricultural and food products, a move it said was a response to levies Ottawa imposed on Chinese products that reflect the type of protectionism championed by the Trump administration.

The announced countermeasure, which will take effect on March 20, includes a 100 percent tariff on Canadian rapeseed oil, oil cakes, and pea imports and a 25 percent duty on Canadian aquatic products and pork, according to a statement by the ministry.

It said Canada’s 100 percent tariff on Chinese EVs and 25 percent levy on its aluminum and steel products constituted discriminatory measures that have disrupted normal trade and harmed the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.

Though directed at a previous U.S.-led campaign targeting the alleged overcapacity of Chinese-made EVs, the response has now drawn sharp focus to a broader trade war driven by the Trump administration.

Since taking office, U.S. President Donald Trump has aggressively promoted protectionist policies by unleashing a barrage of tariffs and issuing tariff threats against many of America’s trading partners. These moves, while part of a broader strategy intended to pressure other countries into meeting his demands, have unsettled global markets and sparked swift retaliatory measures from affected nations, risking wider economic repercussions.

Canada, which had imposed its tariffs on Chinese products following the U.S. lead, is now also in the crosshairs of Trump’s tariff offensives.

For China, however, it sees tariffs imposed by both the U.S. and Canada as similarly unilateral measures that have violated World Trade Organization rules.

At a press conference on Friday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the U.S. to reflect on itself: What has it gained from its trade wars and whether the competitiveness of the U.S. manufacturing industry has improved or otherwise?

Noting that China-U.S. economic and trade relations are mutually beneficial and reciprocal, he said cooperation will lead to mutual benefits and win-win outcomes.

However, if the U.S. chose to continue applying pressure, China would respond with firm countermeasures, Wang added.

‘Stand its ground,’ the U.S.-Canadian front

The Chinese countermeasure comes as Canada itself has been embroiled in an escalating trade war with its biggest trade partner – the United States, whose trade hostilities have triggered widespread anger within its northern neighbor.

Canadian daily The Globe and Mail urged Ottawa to stand firm against Trump’s erratic tariff maneuvers, arguing his recent imposition of a 25 percent tariff on imports is not a negotiating tactic but a deliberate strategy to sow instability and project power.