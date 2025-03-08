Book Review: Dr. Haroon Rashid Tabassum’s auctorial skills

Dr. Haroon Rashid Tabassum’s auctorial skills

By Syed Afsar Sajid

(Upto September 2024) & Zulfiqar Ahsan

Prof. Dr. Haroon Rashid Tabassum is an acclaimed educationist, a versatile author of books, and a popular public figure based in Sargodha, with an enviable tally of 187 books to his credit as a writer. In the instant list, first four books have been authored by him whereas the latter two relate to an appraisal of his own work by others.

Islami Fauj Day Pahlay Salaar (SAW)

In this book written in chaste Punjabi, the author has recounted the supreme calibre and charisma of the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) as a military strategist leading the Islamic forces to victory against heavy odds in the embryonic period of the history of Islam, as evinced in the battles of Badr (2 AH-624 AD), Uhud (3 AH–625 AD), Khandaq (5 AH–627 AD), and conquest of Makkah (8 AH-630 AD). Spread over 15 chapters, the book seeks to cover all of the ‘ghazwas’ (battles) that were waged during the lifetime of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), alongwith elaborate logistic details. In a way the book narrates the Sirah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in the context of his nonpareil strategic vision and valour, as a military commander.

Ehtisham-e-Kutub

This publication contains a quasi-critical survey of 19 well-written books by writers like Asghar Hussain Shami, Syed Murtaza Hassan, Prof. Noor Kamal Shah, Akbar Masoom, Ashraf Ali Ashraf, Umar Farooq Arfi, Prof. Hammad Khan, Anwar Nadeem Alvi, Parvin Sajjal, Shahzad Beg, Akram Kunjahi, Dr. Waheed-uz-Zaman Tariq, Yunus Khamosh, Rana Khalid Mehmood Qaiser, Prof. Dr. Rubina Yasmin, Mumtaz Ahmad, and Rana Muhammad Shahid. The format of assessment is graphic yet succinct. It includes the print-line, catalogue of contents, forewords by eminent literary writers, and a quick but instructive commentary on the concerned author and his art.

Khazeena-e-Ilm-o-Hikmat

Beginning with a classic Na’at by late poet Mohsin Naqvi, the book contains a treasure of words of wisdom and spiritual insight on a vast range of topics like messages of the Holy Quran, Shukr, Zikr, prayer, Istaghfar, containment of desire, the ritual of fasting, Eitikaf, humility, Sadqa, trust, Zakat, good manners, the blessings of Darud-e-Pak, Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) treatment of children, pride, divine mercy, criticism or reformation, liberalism, forgiveness and Tauba, Palestine, knowledge, patience, fear of God, need of a teacher, human anatomy: a divine miracle, worrying about the hereafter, and the like.

Nuqush-e-Kutub

It is an annotated anthology of 16 books, as occasionally received by the compiler from their authors for review. Notable among them are Zahid Iqbal Bheel (Tajalliyat-e-Taiba), Waqar Malik (Mukalma with S.M. Zafar), Syed Ejaz Gilani (Sarzameen-e-Khak-o-Khoon), Dr. Uzma Syed (Nazm ki Bara Dari ka Raushan Alao), Dr. Waheed-uz-Zaman Tariq (Iqbal Naqsh Haai Haft Rang), Jamil Ahmad Adeel (Mintiqat), Misbah Khalid (Sinf-e-Grifta), Mehmood Sham (Rubaru), Tauqir Ahmad Faiq (Barsabeel-e-Tazkira: Autobiography), Jabbar Mirza (Mizah NigaroN ka Commander-in-Chief: Syed Zameer Jafri), Zulfiqar Ahsan (Naqd-o-Nazar), and others. The format of the book is the same as of Ehtisham-e-Kutub.

Rang-e-Tabassum

The book has been authored by noted poet and prose writer Mumtaz Arif, an old friend and admirer of Dr. Haroon Rashid Tabassum. The author has thoughtfully reviewed six of Dr. Tabassum’s poetic collections viz. Gahray Samundar, KirchiaN, PattharoN kay Pairhan, AnkhoN kay Us Paar, Jamal-e-Gul-e-Hira (Na’at), Armaghan-e-Watan (Poems), and Durr-e-Aqeedat (Na’at).

Tasaneef-e-Tabassum (Upto September 2024)

Muhammad Ali Tabassum is a young grandson of Dr. Haroon Rashid Tabassum. He is a student of ICS, with a keen interest in literature of Urdu. The instant book is a compilation of his insightful reviews of his illustrious grandfather’s creative work. Zulfiqar Ahsan, a dynamic literary figure of Sargodha and a lifelong friend and compeer of Dr. Tabassum, assisted the junior Tabassum in compiling this prestigious volume comprising brief but self-speaking commentaries on precisely 160 major publications of Dr. Tabassum, as listed in the catalogue.

The style of the young author is exploratory though simple, denoting proximate objectivity. It also reflects his innate qualities of head and heart as chiselled and groomed by his mentor Zulfiqar Ahsan.