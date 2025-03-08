Anna Kendrick Gives Shady Response About Blake Lively Reunion at ‘Another Simple Favor’ Premiere

Anna Kendrick appeared to throw subtle shade at her Another Simple Favor co-star Blake Lively while discussing their reunion for the sequel to their 2018 thriller. Ahead of the film’s premiere at SXSW in Texas, Kendrick was asked about working with Lively again and responded with a vague, “Oh, you know…”

In contrast, Lively gave a much more enthusiastic response in a separate interview, calling the experience “the best” and saying she was “so happy” to be back with the cast. While their reps have not commented on the exchange, the two actresses remained cordial on the red carpet, posing for photos alongside director Paul Feig.

Subtle Distance at Premiere Sparks Speculation

At the screening, Kendrick and Lively sat in separate rows, with Kendrick positioned ahead of her co-star. However, an eyewitness told Page Six that both actresses received loud cheers from fans when Feig acknowledged them before the film. Following the screening, they stood side by side on stage for a Q&A session, where Lively reiterated that it was “amazing” to work with Kendrick again.

The premiere comes amid Lively’s ongoing legal battle with director Justin Baldoni, whom she accused of sexual harassment on the set of their 2024 film It Ends With Us. Baldoni has denied the claims and filed a $400 million defamation lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist.

With their trial set for March 2026, speculation continues over whether the legal feud has had any impact on Lively’s industry relationships—including her dynamic with Kendrick.