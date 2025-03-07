Victoria Beckham Suffers Major Setback Amid Bomb Scare Disrupts Paris Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham’s highly anticipated Paris Fashion Week show on Friday has been impacted by unexpected travel disruptions after Eurostar suspended services between London and Paris for the rest of the day. The disruption follows the discovery of an unexploded World War II bomb in the French capital, forcing travelers to seek alternative routes.

Despite the chaos, Beckham’s husband, David, and their sons, Romeo and Cruz, have already arrived in Paris. However, concerns remain over whether other high-profile guests, including A-list celebrities and fashion insiders, will make it in time for the event.

A Glamorous Start to Paris Fashion Week

Victoria and David arrived in Paris earlier this week, attending the inaugural Louvre Museum gala dinner to mark the official start of Fashion Week. The designer, 50, stunned in a dress from her own collection, featuring ruched detailing, a flowing train, and elegant split-cuff sleeves. David, who turns 50 in May, looked sharp in a tuxedo and bow tie, accessorized with a stone-hued scarf.

Following the event, Victoria shared highlights on Instagram, writing: “Such a lovely evening at Le Grand Dîner du Louvre celebrating @MuseeLouvre’s first-ever exhibition dedicated entirely to the fashion industry and its creatives.”

While Beckham’s PFW showcases are known for drawing elite crowds, the unexpected travel hurdle adds uncertainty to one of the season’s most anticipated runway events.