Trump says he will go to Saudi Arabia to sign $1tr deal

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said he likely will make his first trip abroad to Saudi Arabia to seal an agreement for Riyadh to invest upwards of $1 trillion in the US economy, including purchases of military equipment.

Talking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said he would probably travel there in the next month and a half. He noted that the first overseas trip of his first term was to Riyadh in 2017 to announce Saudi investments estimated then to be worth $350 billion.

“This time, they’ve gotten richer, we’ve all gotten older,” said Trump. He said that, at his behest, the Saudis were willing to invest $1tr over four years in American companies including purchases of US military equipment.

“And they’ve agreed to do that, so I’m going to be going there, and I have a great relationship with them, and they’ve been very nice,” Trump said.

Saudi Arabia has been taking a more prominent role in US foreign policy. Trump’s Middle East special envoy Steve Witkoff told reporters the Saudis will host a US-Ukraine meeting next week to discuss a ceasefire in the Ukraine war.

In February, Trump met with officials of the PGA Tour and the Saudi-owned LIV Golf about resolving a rift between the two.

Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and Middle East adviser during his first term, started a private equity firm that received $2bn in Saudi investment after Trump left office.

Trump has also recently presided over a string of announcements about companies investing heavily in the US economy, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Apple. Trump signs order to establish strategic bitcoin reserve

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to establish a strategic bitcoin reserve, a day before meeting with executives from the cryptocurrency industry at the White House.

The reserve will be capitalised with bitcoin owned by the federal government that was forfeited as part of criminal or civil asset forfeiture proceedings, the White House crypto czar, billionaire David Sacks, said in a post on social media platform X.

Attendees at Friday’s White House crypto summit expect the event to serve as a stage for Trump to formally announce his plans to build a strategic reserve containing bitcoin and four other cryptocurrencies.

Earlier this week, Trump announced the names of five digital assets he expects to include in this reserve, spiking the market value of each. The five are bitcoin, ether, XRP, solana and cardano, the president said.

It is not clear how such a reserve would work or how it would benefit taxpayers. Sacks said the federal government will have a strategy to maximise the value of its holdings in such a reserve, without offering details.

“The US will not sell any bitcoin deposited into the reserve. It will be kept as a store of value. The reserve is like a digital Fort Knox for the cryptocurrency often called ‘digital gold’,” Sacks said.

Trump’s executive order directed the secretaries of Treasury and Commerce to develop “budget-neutral strategies” for acquiring additional bitcoin that have no “incremental costs” on taxpayers.

There will also be a “US Digital Asset Stockpile”, consisting of tokens other than bitcoin, but the government will not add to the stockpile “beyond those obtained through forfeiture proceedings”, Sacks said.

Bitcoin briefly tumbled more than 5 per cent to below $85,000 following Sacks’ post, and last changed hands at $88,109.

Trump’s promise of a strategic reserve and expectations for easier industry regulation had seen the token surge to an all-time high at $109,071.86 in January.

“This is the most underwhelming and disappointing outcome we could have expected for this week,” Charles Edwards, founder of Bitcoin-focused hedge fund Capriole Investments, wrote in a post on X.

“No active buying means this is just a fancy title for Bitcoin holdings that already existed with the Govt. This is a pig in lipstick.”

Trump’s moves to support the crypto industry, which spent millions of dollars backing him and other Republicans in the November elections, have drawn concern from some conservatives and crypto backers over giveaways to an already wealthy community and delegitimising the digital currency industry.