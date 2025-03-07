Tom Cruise Makes Major Moves To Seduce ‘Already-Taken’ Ana de Armas

Hollywood star Tom Cruise is reportedly making a determined effort to win over actress Ana de Armas with grand gestures, lavish dinners, and enticing film offers. However, his pursuit may be complicated by her relationship with Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

According to RadarOnline.com, Cruise has been spending time with de Armas in London, framing his interest as professional while offering her leading roles in potential film projects. “Tom is convinced Ana is everything he’s looking for in a partner and a phenomenal actress to boot,” a source claimed. But with Cuesta still in the picture, things “could get messy.”

A Complicated Romantic Landscape

Despite Cruise’s efforts, de Armas reportedly returned to Madrid shortly after their Valentine’s Day dinner in London to reunite with Cuesta. The Bond actress has a history of high-profile relationships, previously dating Ben Affleck for about a year before their split in early 2021.

Cruise, meanwhile, has had three failed marriages, including his last with Katie Holmes in 2012. Since then, he has been linked to multiple women, though no relationships have been publicly confirmed.

A Risky Move for Cruise?

Cuesta, 27, comes from a politically influential Cuban family, making Cruise’s pursuit even more complex. “Manuel isn’t intimidated by Tom’s fame,” an insider warned. “He’ll definitely have something to say if Tom moves in any closer to Ana.”

With tensions potentially brewing, Cruise may have to reconsider whether this romantic “mission” is one worth taking—or if it’s time to walk away.