Ukraine unwarrantedly provoked Russia into an armed conflict at the behest of the USA and Europe. For almost three years, Ukraine kept challenging Russia militarily. It became a symbol of manifestation of hatred towards Russia. However, due to significant military superiority, Russia succeeded in occupying several Ukrainian regions. Meanwhile, the USA and the European Union kept weaponizing Kyiv to entangle Russia in a regional war. Russia, on the other hand, carried on an inclusive foreign policy by advocating for the rights of Third-World countries, especially Palestine.

Since Donald Trump returned to office as the 47th president of the country, global geopolitics have observed a significant change. Trump has always been hostile to the idea of provoking Russia and Ukraine’s membership in NATO. He also criticized Volodymyr Zelensky during his electoral campaign. The reason behind Trump’s disdain towards Zelensky was not merely his personal dislike but it was a result of Russia’s expanding influence and rise as the new superpower of the world.

The Biden Administration used the American taxpayers’ money to fuel conflict between Russia and Ukraine, leading to the deaths of thousands of Ukrainian citizens and rising unemployment in the USA. Trump pledged to end this conflict during his electoral campaign. Soon after taking office as President, Trump began his efforts to end the conflict peacefully. He even admired Russian President Vladimir Putin’s readiness to end this conflict peacefully. However, being an American leader, Trump’s approach corroborated the statement of Henry Kissinger, a former Secretary of State, that “To be an enemy of the United States is dangerous, but to be a friend is fatal.”

Trump’s demand for a US share in Ukraine’s minerals, in exchange for security guarantees, demonstrates that establishing peace was never his actual ambition. What he really sought was a financial profit for the USA. According to some reports, Zelensky and Trump made a secret agreement about Ukrainian natural resources. President Trump invited the Ukrainian President on February 28 to the Oval Office to sign this agreement. However, it appears that the two sides disagreed on the terms of the minerals deal. This enraged the Trump Administration. President Trump and Vice-President J.D. Vance had a heated debate with Zelensky during a press conference. The spectacle of this spat between the USA and its ally exposed the fissures within the anti-Russia Western alliance.

Indeed, it was the first time that the world saw a leader of a sovereign country being ruthlessly humiliated by his ally. This spat has stunned the European and NATO leaders. Previously, Trump has also criticized Europe, accusing it of being designed to “screw” the USA. Elon Musk, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has also publicly repeated his support to the calls for US exit from NATO and the United Nations. European nations are already anxious about the USA’s new policy shift. If the USA walked out of NATO, the European nations would have to face severe consequences.

Trump’s distancing of the USA from Europe and NATO signals acknowledgment of the rise of a new multipolar world order. The USA has realized that it has lost global hegemony and credibility. Trump knows that the only solution to the lost US credibility is to establish cordial relations with the new superpower of the world, Russia. However, in this pursuit, the populist Trump is only leading the USA into diplomatic isolation.

The NATO countries will not be able to get US security guarantees under Article 5, degrading the NATO alliance. They will have to replace all the security guarantees. Moreover, the European economy will also face a daunting effect. European countries will have to put their economies on an emergency footing. However, this situation provides significant leverage to Russia. The Trump Administration’s spat with the Ukrainian President has exposed the reliability of the USA as an ally. The USA is already known for its betrayal of its allies. The recent Trump-Zelensky spat illustrates that all the US allies will have to be self-reliant to ensure their sovereignty and security.

On the other hand, Moscow’s position as the new superpower of the world has been strengthened by this spat between Trump and Zelensky. Russia, unlike the USA, holds an image of a reliable ally due to its inclusive policies towards its allies. Its diplomatic influence will further expand due to the USA’S betrayal of Ukraine. This spat provides the Third-World countries an opportunity to be decisive about their alliance in the new world order. Moreover, Moscow’s position in its conflict with Ukraine has further strengthened due to the US-Ukraine rift. Although Trump is willing to negotiate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine and has also admired President Putin multiple times, Moscow must remain cautious in dealing with Washington.

Trump’s administration only seeks to expand its influence and rebuild the US image in the changing world order. Indeed, an astute leader like President Putin will take a prudent approach while dealing with a cunning leader like Trump. The deepening divide between the anti-Russia Western alliance illustrates that the US-led unilateral world order is over. The Trump Administration is just seeking to adjust the USA in a Russia and China-led multipolar world order.

Trump’s distancing of the USA from Europe and NATO signals acknowledgment of the rise of a new multipolar world order. The USA has realized that it has lost global hegemony and credibility. Trump knows that the only solution to the lost US credibility is to establish cordial relations with the new superpower of the world, Russia. However, in this pursuit, the populist Trump is only leading the USA into diplomatic isolation.