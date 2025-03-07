Punjab issues list of banned outfits to prevent their charity collection

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department on Friday released a list of outlawed organizations, urging citizens not to donate to these unregistered and prohibited charity groups.

The development comes as part of the efforts going on to curb terror financing and ensure that people’s charity does not end up in the hand of organizations banned by the state.

According to a statement released by the Punjab government, providing any form of support to these proscribed organizations is a violation of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997 and punishable under the law.

The statement also highlighted that individuals found aiding banned groups involved in terrorism and anti-state activities will face legal consequences. It further clarified that, as per Punjab regulations, charities in the province must be registered with the Punjab Charity Commission.

Citizens have been advised to donate their zakat, charity, and other contributions only to organizations registered with the Punjab Charity Commission. The authenticity of these registered organizations can be verified through a QR code on their certificates.

The statement also emphasised the importance of ensuring that donations reach legitimate beneficiaries and do not end up supporting terrorism or criminal activities. Details of registered organizations can be found on the Charity Commission’s website.

The statement also encouraged citizens to report fraudulent or suspicious activities, including those involving organizations that may be funding terrorism, state anti-activities, or personal gains.

Complaints can be lodged with the Punjab Interior Department, and individuals can report fundraising activities by banned organizations through toll-free numbers 0800-11111, or helpline numbers 042-99214871 and 042-99214872.

Citizens are urged to stay vigilant and ensure their contributions are directed towards lawful and responsible organizations.

The process of maintaining a list of proscribed organizations started on Aug 14, 2001, when the state banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and Sipah-i-Mohammad Pakistan. On Jan 14, 2002, the government banned Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Sipah-i-Sahaba Pakistan, Tehreek-i-Islami, and Tehreek-i-Nifaz Shariat-i-Mohammadi.

The list of banned organizations include Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Sipah Muhammad Pakistan, Jaish Muhammad, Al-Rahmat Trust Bahawalpur, Al-Furqan Trust Karachi,v Lashkar-e-Taiba, Sipah Sahaba Pakistan, Tehreek-e-Jafaria Pakistan, Tehreek-e-Nifaz Shariat Muhammad, Tehreek-e-Islami, Al-Qaeda, Millat Islamia Pakistan, Khuddam-e-Islam, Islami Tehreek-e-Pakistan, Jamiat-e-Ansar, Jamaat-e-Furqan, Hizb-ut-Tahrir, Khair-e-Nas International Trust, Balochistan Liberation Army, Islamic Students Movement of Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Islami, Ansar-e-Islam, Hami Namdar Group, Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, Balochistan Republican Army, Balochistan Liberation Front, Lashkar Balochistan, Balochistan Liberation United Front, Balochistan Muslim Defense Organisation, Shia Students Action Committee Gilgit, Markaz Sibil Organisation Gilgit, Tanzeem Jawan-e-Ahle Sunnat Gilgit, People’s Peace Committee Lyari, Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat, Al-Haramain Foundation, Rabata Trust, Anjuman Imamia Gilgit-Baltistan, Muslim Students Organisation Gilgit, Tanzeem Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat Gilgit, Balochistan Fundamentalist Army, Tehreek Nafaz Aman, Tahafuz Hudoodullah, Balochistan Waja Liberation Army, Baloch Republican Party Azad, Balochistan United Army, Islam Mujahideen, ISIS, Jeesh Islam, Balochistan National Liberation Army, Khana Hikmat Gilgit-Baltistan, Tehreek Taliban Swat, Tehreek Taliban Mohmand, United Baloch Army, Jeey Sindh Muttahid Mahaz, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi Alami, Ansar-ul-Hussain, Tehreek Azadi Jammu and Kashmir, Jundullah, Jamaat-ud-Dawa, Anfal Trust Lahore, Idara Khidmat Khalq Lahore, Al-Dawa-ul-Irshad Lahore, Al-Hamd Trust Lahore/Faisalabad, Mosques and Welfare Trust Lahore, Al-Madinah Foundation Lahore, Moaz Bin Jabal Educational Trust Lahore, Falah Insaniyat Foundation, Al-Fadl Foundation/Trust Lahore, Al-Aysar Foundation Lahore, Pak-Turk International CAG Education Foundation, Hizb-ul-Ahrar, Jai Sindh Qaumi Mahaz, Sindh Desh Revolutionary Army, Sindh Desh Liberation Army, Khatam-ul-Anbiya -Ghazi Force, Ghulaman Sahaba, Maymar Trust, Sachal Sarmast Welfare Trust Karachi, Al-Jaza Patient Welfare Society Karachi, Al-Akhtar Trust, Al-Rashid Trust.