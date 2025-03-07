Prince William Gets Closer To Trump For ‘Smooth Transition’ Amid Abdication Rumors

Prince William is focused on strengthening the longstanding “special relationship” between the U.S. and Britain, a dynamic Winston Churchill once emphasized. According to a source cited by The Telegraph, the Prince of Wales plays a “really powerful, really important” role in shaping this alliance, with his growing relationship with Donald Trump seen as key.

The former U.S. president, who previously criticized Prince Harry for “betraying” Queen Elizabeth II, recently met William in Paris at the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral. Trump, 78, has also publicly praised William as a “great young man,” contrasting with his negative remarks about Harry and Meghan Markle. Royal expert Shannon Felton Spence told Fox News Digital that William’s engagement with global leaders—regardless of personal views—is part of his preparation for kingship.



William’s Diplomatic Strategy

Felton Spence noted that William must navigate egos and political dynamics to keep Britain at the center of global power. “The queen did this for 70 years. Now, it’s his turn,” she said. Unlike elected officials, the royal family provides continuity in international relations, a factor that could prove advantageous in Trump’s Washington.

British royal expert Hilary Fordwich suggested that Trump’s family values align more closely with William’s than with Harry’s. Trump previously stated he would not intervene in efforts to deport Harry over his past admissions of drug use, saying, “I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife.”

A Long-Term Approach to Diplomacy

British broadcaster Helena Chard emphasized that William is following the example set by Queen Elizabeth II, who maintained strong relationships with U.S. presidents throughout her reign. “She shared her pearls of wisdom with William from an early age, preparing him for leadership,” Chard said.

Experts suggest William’s neutrality may help him navigate international diplomacy more effectively than King Charles, who has expressed political views in the past. While William’s relationship with Trump may not directly impact policy, it could help keep Britain at the forefront of U.S. considerations when key decisions arise.