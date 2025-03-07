Prince Archie Shows Off Red Hair in Rare Video Shared by Meghan Markle

Prince Archie made a rare appearance in a new video shared by Meghan Markle, showcasing his striking red hair that closely resembles his father, Prince Harry. The Duchess of Sussex revealed the clip during her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, where she spoke about making thumbprint cookies with the help of her son and close friends, including Claire Waight Keller, the designer behind her wedding dress.

The video, later posted on Instagram, captured a sweet family moment in the kitchen. Archie, now five, stood at the counter in sweatpants and a white T-shirt, his hair glowing in the California sunshine. His younger sister, Princess Lilibet, was also seen joining in on the baking fun.

Courtesy: Netflix

Meghan’s New Venture and Growing Public Presence

The cookies featured in the clip were made using Meghan’s As Ever preserve, part of her recently relaunched lifestyle brand, As Ever. The Duchess explained that she initially considered naming the brand American Riviera, referencing her Santa Barbara home, but later expanded the concept with Netflix as a business partner.

Photo Courtesy Netflix

“As Ever essentially means as it’s always been,” Meghan shared, referencing her passion for cooking, crafting, and gardening, which she previously showcased on her now-closed lifestyle blog, The Tig.

Since launching her new brand and returning to social media, Meghan has been sharing more glimpses of her family, including behind-the-scenes moments with Archie and Lilibet. She also recently revealed that while her children have “very American accents,” they still pronounce some words with a British touch, including “zebra” with a traditional “zed” sound.