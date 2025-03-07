President convenes joint parliamentary session on March 10

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to convene a joint session of Parliament on Monday, March 10, at 3pm, during which President Asif Ali Zardari will address lawmakers.

The session will mark the beginning of the second parliamentary year, in accordance with constitutional requirements.

The National Assembly Secretariat has implemented strict security measures for the session. Special invitations will be issued to journalists covering the event from the press gallery. It has been clarified that Session-12 press gallery cards will not be valid for this session.

Media organizations have been instructed to submit the names of two reporters, selected from those who already hold accreditation cards, through their beat reporter to obtain special invitations. Additionally, journalists must send a picture of their previous National Assembly session card to the designated mobile numbers to receive the invitation.

Officials have stated that preparations are underway for the session, which is expected to set the tone for the government’s legislative agenda. Meanwhile, the National Assembly is scheduled to meet separately on March 11 at 11:00 AM to discuss key governance and policy matters.

President Zardari’s address is anticipated to highlight the government’s priorities, economic challenges, and policy direction for the coming year.