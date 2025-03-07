PM reaffirms resolve to further strengthen Sino-Pak ‘all weather strategic cooperative partnership’

PM Shehbaz expresses satisfaction over positive trajectory of bilateral strategic relations

Jiang Zaidong briefs PM on latest developments on Pakistan-China bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reaffirmed Pakistan’s consistent and unflinching support to China on its core issues, emphasizing that the leadership and peoples of both countries remain determined in their shared resolve to further strengthen the Pakistan-China “All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” and elevate it to new heights.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was talking with Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Jiang Zaidong who paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister here on Friday.

While expressing his satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-China bilateral strategic relations, as manifested by the successful visit of President Asif Ali Zardari to Beijing last month, the Prime Minister thanked China for its longstanding and steadfast support to Pakistan on all its core issues.

Progress on security and counter-terrorism cooperation between both countries was also discussed.

During the course of the meeting the prime minister conveyed his warm greetings and good wishes to President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. He also congratulated the Chinese leadership and nation, on the successful convening of the “Two Sessions” of the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

The Prime Minister noted with great pleasure that this year marked the tenth anniversary of President Xi Jinping’s historic visit to Pakistan in 2015. In this regard, the Prime Minister issued directions to ensure that this memorable occasion be celebrated in a befitting manner. He also renewed his most cordial invitation to President Xi Jinping to undertake a State visit to Pakistan, at his earliest convenience.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized upon the need for both sides to continue working together closely, to ensure timely implementation and completion of various initiatives and projects under CPEC.

The Chinese ambassador thanked the Prime Minister for his kind words and good wishes for the Chinese leadership. He briefed the Prime Minister on the latest developments on Pakistan-China bilateral cooperation. While praising the government’s achievements in improving the macro-economic situation in the country, the ambassador affirmed that China would continue to extend its full support and cooperation to Pakistan in the its efforts for national development.