Palestinian embassy honours Pakistani siblings for advocacy of Gaza kids

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of Palestine hosted a special reception to honor two young Pakistani siblings, Ubaydah Al Fiddhah Hafiah (11) and Ghulam Bishar Hafi (13), for their steadfast advocacy for the children of Gaza.

Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Zuhair Zaid expressed profound gratitude to the siblings for their unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

In an official letter of appreciation, he praised their courageous efforts, calling them a symbol of justice and humanity.

“I find myself at a loss for words, overwhelmed by the depth of your courage, the purity of your love, and the boundless compassion you have shown,” Dr. Zaid wrote, emphasizing that their message was a powerful reminder that “humanity is still alive in its purest form.”

He lauded the impact of their sacrifice, noting that “though small in action, it is immeasurable in meaning,” and described their advocacy as an “unbreakable bond that transcends distance and time” between the people of Pakistan and Palestine.

The ambassador further commended their ability to turn “pain into power, grief into hope, and silence into a voice that echoes across borders.” He acknowledged the depth of their advocacy, stating that their words, “written with hands so young yet hearts so vast,” held profound significance.

Dr. Zaid also recognized their non-violent approach, praising their commitment to justice through love and truth rather than violence. “Your blood has mingled with the cries of the innocent,” he wrote, adding that their actions served as “a beacon of humanity amidst the darkest times.”

In his concluding remarks, the ambassador assured the siblings that their message of sacrifice would never fade. “From the depths of my heart, I thank you. I honor you. And I promise that your message will continue to inspire millions,” he stated.

During the reception, Dr. Zaid, accompanied by his young daughter, made an emotional declaration, stating that from now on, Ubaydah Al Fiddhah and Ghulam Bishar would be considered his own children, alongside his five biological children.

The Palestinian ambassador extended the invitation to the siblings following a recent ceremony in Karachi, where a special documentary showcased their unique form of protest – blood-written notes highlighting the plight of Gazan children. The event recognized them as the youngest-ever activists to take a frontline role in advocating for the cause.

Their protest campaign, featuring blood-written notes and open letters to global authorities, was ranked among the most impactful advocacy efforts, earning official recognition from Palestinian authorities.

A few weeks ago, following the Gaza ceasefire, the siblings revived their ‘Voice for the Voiceless’ campaign, advocating for the rights of Palestinian amputee children. With thousands of children orphaned and many left permanently disabled, they called for urgent global intervention to provide care and rehabilitation for these young victims.

Their activism began in June 2024, coinciding with the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression on June 4. Their first protest-blood-written notes were presented to international platforms, including the United Nations, urging the world to listen to the ‘voice of the voiceless.’