Meghan Markle To Lose Royal Title As King Charles Takes Notice Of Netflix Show, Says Expert

King Charles III is unlikely to strip Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, despite growing controversy surrounding the couple, according to royal commentator Phil Dampier.

King Charles to Take Action

Speaking to The Sun, Dampier suggested that while King Charles may disapprove of Meghan frequently referencing the Sussex name, he is reluctant to take action that could deepen the royal rift.

“I doubt King Charles would like Meghan making references to the importance of Sussex as her name, but I’ve always felt he’s reluctant to start any process of stripping her and Harry of their titles.”

He further explained that removing the Sussex titles would be complicated and politically sensitive.

“It would be difficult to do, and he doesn’t want to make the rift any worse, hoping one day there might be a reconciliation with his son.”

How Meghan’s Netflix Show Affects Royal Relations

Dampier also addressed the impact of Meghan’s Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, on the fractured relationship between the Sussexes and the royal family.

“The show won’t do anything to help mend the rift between them as it’s mainly just drivel about re-arranging fruit and lighting candles.”

Despite its lack of royal commentary, Dampier acknowledged that Meghan is at least exploring new revenue streams beyond royal controversies.

“At least Meghan is trying to make money out of something else besides criticising the royal family.”

Will the Royals Be Watching?

While Prince William, Kate Middleton, and King Charles have remained silent on Meghan’s show, Dampier speculated that curiosity might get the best of them.

“I’m sure if you asked their spokesmen, both the King and William and Kate would say they won’t be watching Meghan’s show, but it’s hard to believe they wouldn’t take a sneak look out of curiosity.”

King Charles’ Heartache Over Grandchildren

Dampier also highlighted King Charles’ sadness over his limited relationship with Prince Harry’s children, Archie and Lilibet, who are being raised in the U.S. with American accents.

“It’s very sad for Charles that he doesn’t really know them or see them.”

Despite the family tensions, Dampier believes King Charles would embrace his role as a grandfather if given the opportunity.

“He dotes on William and Kate’s kids, and I’m sure he would be a loving grandfather to Harry and Meghan’s children if given the chance, despite everything that has happened.”

Final Thoughts

While King Charles disapproves of Meghan’s continued use of the Sussex title, he appears reluctant to escalate tensions by removing it. Instead, his focus remains on reconciliation, particularly with Prince Harry and his grandchildren.