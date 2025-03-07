Entertainment

Justin Bieber’s Health Struggles Sparks Concern Among Loved Ones

By Web Desk

Justin Bieber’s recent public appearances have left fans and close friends worried about his health, with concerns mounting over his drastic weight loss. According to Radar Online, the singer has reportedly lost 30 pounds, with some fearing it could be linked to stress or an underlying illness.

Dr. Stuart Fischer, a diet expert, weighed in on Bieber’s frail appearance, stating, “He looks like a ghost of his former self. Stress can suppress appetite, cause neglect of health, and take a major toll.” A source further noted that Bieber appears “thin, with sunken cheeks and an unhealthy skin tone,” leaving those close to him anxious about his well-being.

Possible Legal and Personal Struggles

Adding to the speculation, insiders claim Bieber is fearful of being called to testify in the upcoming trial of his former mentor, Sean “Diddy” Combs, who faces charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. Meanwhile, rumors continue to swirl about difficulties in his marriage to Hailey Bieber, despite the couple recently welcoming their son, Jack Blues.

“It’s no secret their marriage has been under strain, though Hailey remains supportive,” a source revealed. They added that Bieber’s frail look has fueled more concerns, with friends “sending good vibes in hopes things will turn around.”

While Bieber has not publicly addressed the concerns, those close to him remain hopeful that he will prioritize his health amid growing speculation.

