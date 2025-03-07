Jennifer Lopez ‘Livid’ As Ben Affleck Grows Closer To Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly unhappy with the frequent public sightings of Ben Affleck and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. According to Page Six, Lopez is “not happy with constantly seeing photos” of Affleck and Garner together, as their increasing time spent together continues to fuel speculation about Affleck’s feelings.

Affleck and Garner, both 52, split in 2018 but maintain a close co-parenting relationship for their three children: Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 12. Recent photos from a family paintball outing in Los Angeles showed them laughing and even sharing a hug, further adding to the speculation. Sources claim the situation is “completely messing with Lopez’s head” and leaving her frustrated.

Lopez’s Focus on Career Amidst Rumors

Despite the rumors, another source suggests Lopez is fully focused on her upcoming Netflix film, Office Romance. “I doubt she has even seen these stories as she is consumed with the film,” the insider told Page Six, emphasizing that Lopez is prioritizing her career and personal growth.

Meanwhile, a source told People that Affleck has been “extra giddy lately” and more affectionate when spending time with Garner, adding that Garner “doesn’t seem to mind” and enjoys their time together.

Affleck and Garner’s Strengthened Bond

Affleck and Garner, who have been dating businessman John Miller since 2018, have reportedly become closer in recent months, particularly after Affleck’s rumored split from Lopez. They spent Thanksgiving and Christmas together, with Affleck invited to Garner’s holiday celebrations.

“Over the years, they’ve built a close friendship and are on the same page in a lot of ways,” a source revealed. “They believe maintaining a strong bond benefits everyone, including themselves and their kids.”

Affleck and Garner married in 2005 and separated in 2015 after a decade together. Now, their deepening connection is sparking new questions about their relationship—and how Lopez is handling the situation.