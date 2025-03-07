Jennifer Garner Is Terrified Of Ben Affleck Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s recent closeness has sparked speculation about a possible reconciliation. However, sources say Garner is hesitant due to past heartbreak and concerns for their children.

Their affectionate moment at a paintball outing with their kids fueled rumors that Affleck might want to rekindle their romance. While Garner was previously reported to be happy with her boyfriend, John Miller, new claims suggest she fears falling for Affleck again. The Daily Mail reported that despite their 10-year marriage, which ended in 2015, she remains wary of repeating past mistakes.

Trust Issues Still Haunt Their Relationship

According to insiders, Garner’s reluctance stems from lingering trust issues related to Affleck’s alleged affair with their former nanny, Christine Ouzounian. “She loves Ben but is afraid he will hurt her again,” a source said. “She doesn’t want to go through another heartbreak, especially with their kids watching.”

Garner, who shares three children with Affleck—Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13—reportedly prioritizes stability over rekindling old feelings. Adding to speculation, she hasn’t been publicly seen with Miller since February 20.

Jennifer Garner’s Past Words On Ben Affleck

While recent reports come from anonymous sources, Garner has openly reflected on her past with Affleck. In a 2016 Vanity Fair interview, she spoke about their split, saying, “My heart’s a little on the tender side right now. It’s always easier to focus on the ways you feel hurt, but time and perspective will bring clarity.”

She also emphasized that their marriage was real, not for Hollywood optics. “It was a real marriage. I fought to stay in it, but it did not work.”

Why She Once Said She’d Marry Him Again

Despite their split, Garner once said she didn’t regret marrying Affleck. “I didn’t marry the big movie star—I married him,” she told Vanity Fair. “I ran down the beach to him, and I’d do it all over again.” Their private wedding in Turks and Caicos was officiated by her Alias co-star, Victor Garber.

Though she once called Affleck “the love of my life,” she also described his complicated nature. “When his sun shines on you, you feel it,” she said. “But when that sun shines elsewhere, it gets cold.”

Now, it seems Garner is choosing to protect herself and her family rather than risk another emotional rollercoaster.