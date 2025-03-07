Opinion

Green revival

As we grapple with the challenges of climate change, environmental degradation and ecological imbalance, it is imperative that we recognise the vital role trees play in sustaining life on Earth. Unfortunately, Pakistan is facing an alarming rate of deforestation, with a forest cover of merely 5.7% against the recommended 25%. The consequences of this neglect are far-reaching. Pakistan has been ranked 8th among countries most impacted by climate change between 2000 and 2019. The loss of forest cover exacerbates climate change, increases the risk of flash floods and accelerates soil erosion.

In 2019, the then Prime Minister launched the “10 Billion Tree Tsunami” programme, an ambitious initiative aimed at combating environmental pollution and climate change. However, this effort has been largely ignored by the country’s political parties. It is essential that we rectify this mistake and prioritise tree plantation projects. Trees are not only a natural resource but also a cornerstone of our ecosystem. They provide oxygen, absorb carbon dioxide and support biodiversity.

To address the pressing issue of deforestation and environmental degradation, there is need to: launch a nationwide tree plantation campaign, engaging local communities, schools and civil society organisations; implement sustainable forest management practices, ensuring protection of existing forests and the restoration of degraded lands; promote agroforestry and urban forestry initiatives, encouraging farmers and urban dwellers to plant trees and adopt eco-friendly practices; and develop and implement climate-resilient policies, recognising the intricate link between forest cover, climate change and sustainable development.

By prioritising tree plantation and sustainable forest management, we can: mitigate the effects of climate change; protect biodiversity and ecosystem services; support rural livelihoods and economic development; and enhance the natural beauty and ecological integrity of our country.

The relevant authorities must take immediate action to address the pressing issue of deforestation and environmental degradation in Pakistan.

DURBIBI SARWAR

BALGATHAR

