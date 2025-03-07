Demi Moore Risks Death As New Addiction Takes Over Her Life

Demi Moore has been advised to reconsider undergoing further plastic surgery due to potential health risks, according to RadarOnline.com. Sources claim the 61-year-old actress’s slim physique makes additional procedures increasingly dangerous.

“She looks incredible, but plastic surgery can become very addictive,” an insider told the outlet. Concerns have reportedly grown that Moore may be going “way overboard,” with her implants being particularly risky due to her slender frame.

Serious Health Concerns Raised

The source explained that Moore’s implants “really stand out” because of her low body weight, adding that any corrective procedure would carry significant risks. “Fixing them will mean yet another surgery, and that always presents a risk,” they noted.

In the most alarming claim, the insider warned that her implants “could leak, explode, and even kill her.” While Moore has not publicly addressed these concerns, the report suggests those close to her are urging caution regarding any future cosmetic procedures.