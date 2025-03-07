China-Pak two-way bus service resumes, strengthening regional connectivity

KASHGAR: The international bus service between Kashgar, China, and Gilgit, Pakistan, has officially resumed and entered its trial operation phase, marking a significant step in strengthening cross-border connectivity between the two countries.

The service is jointly operated by Kashgar Xinlu Passenger Transport Co., Ltd. and Pakistan’s Northern Areas Transportation Company (NATCO). The bus route spans a total distance of 698 kilometers, passing through the Khunjerab Pass and Pakistan’s Sost Port before reaching its final destination in Gilgit.

The resumption of this service is expected to not only reduce travel time between the two regions but also serve as a vital link for trade, cultural exchange, and tourism development between China and Pakistan, according to a report published by Gwadar Pro.

The Kashgar Passenger Station has announced a regular schedule for departures. The bus departs from Kashgar every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 3:00 PM Beijing Time.

On its journey, it makes a stop at Tashkurgan County Passenger Station before proceeding towards the Khunjerab Pass, where it exits China and continues to Gilgit. The return journey from Gilgit to Kashgar takes place every Monday, Tuesday, and Friday at 6:00 AM Pakistan Time, with a stop at Tashkurgan County before reaching Kashgar the following day.

The fare per passenger has been set at RMB 455 per ticket. Currently, ten buses are operating on this route, each with a seating capacity ranging between 25 and 48 passengers. Passengers can purchase tickets directly at Kashgar Passenger Station or book online through the WeChat mini-program ‘Kashgar Passenger Travel,’ as confirmed by the Chinese transportation authorities.

The revival of this cross-border bus service is anticipated to significantly enhance transportation links between China and Pakistan. This initiative is expected to facilitate smoother movement across borders while strengthening economic and cultural ties between the two nations.