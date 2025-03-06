Violence in schools

Educational institutions are meant to be spaces of learning, intellectual growth and character building. However, in recent times, incidents of violence against teachers and staff have surfaced, raising serious concerns about the deteriorating discipline within schools and colleges. The recent attack on the faculty members at a Government Degree College in Karachi on the issue of attendance is a reminder of the growing aggression among students and the external influences disrupting academic environments.

A major cause of violence in educational institutions is the lack of strong disciplinary measures and moral education, leading to aggressive tendencies among students who are not taught respect for teachers, ethical behaviour or conflict resolution skills. Additionally, many institutions lack strict security policies, allowing outsiders to interfere in student affairs without fear of consequences. The absence of firm disciplinary actions encourages misconduct, while weak administrative structures fail to maintain order, creating an environment prone to violence and lawlessness. Furthermore, social media has become a tool for misinformation and group mobilisation, with students being instigated through WhatsApp groups or Facebook pages, often leading to pre-planned attacks and collective aggression against teachers or peers.

Traditionally, teachers were seen as mentors and guides, but today, a lack of respect and increasing student rebellion have weakened this bond. When students view teachers as opponents instead of mentors, conflicts become more frequent, sometimes leading to physical aggression.

To address violence in educational institutions, strict disciplinary policies and ethics education should be introduced to instill respect and responsible behavior in students. Social media influence must be regulated to prevent external manipulation, with awareness programmes promoting responsible usage. Strengthening security measures, such as CCTV surveillance, gate control and helplines, can help maintain order. A zero-tolerance policy for misconduct should be enforced, ensuring serious consequences for violent behavior through a structured system of warnings and punishments. Restoring teacher-student respect through workshops, mentorship programs, and open dialogue can improve relationships.

DR INTIKHAB ULFAT

KARACHI