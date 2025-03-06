US court indicts Kabul bombing suspect Sharifullah after Pakistan’s intelligence-led arrest

WASHINGTON: Mohammad Sharifullah, a key suspect in the 2021 Kabul airport bombing, appeared before a US federal court on March 5, 2025, after being captured in Pakistan and extradited to the United States.

The suicide attack at Abbey Gate during the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan resulted in the deaths of 13 American service members and approximately 170 Afghan civilians. Sharifullah, an alleged Daesh-K operative, has been charged with providing material support to a terrorist organization leading to death and faces a potential life sentence if convicted.

According to an FBI affidavit, Sharifullah confessed to guiding the suicide bomber to the airport and coordinating the attack with other Daesh-K militants. Investigators believe he played a central role in facilitating multiple other terror operations carried out by the group.

Sharifullah, who joined Daesh-K in 2016, used a Dari translator in court due to his limited English proficiency. His next hearing is scheduled for March 10, 2025.

Sharifullah was apprehended near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in a special intelligence-led operation conducted by Pakistan’s security forces, following a US intelligence tip-off.

Recognized as a high-value target, Sharifullah was identified as the mastermind behind the Abbey Gate bombing—one of the deadliest moments of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

During a Congress address, US President Donald Trump announced the arrest, stating:

“Three and a half years ago, a [Daesh] terrorist killed 13 American service members and countless others in the Abbey Gate bombing. Tonight, I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity. And he is right now on his way here to face the swift sword of American justice.”

Trump also personally thanked Pakistan, calling the arrest a “momentous day” for the victims’ families.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s dedication to regional peace and security, emphasizing the nation’s longstanding counterterrorism efforts.

In a social media post, PM Sharif acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices in combating terrorism, highlighting the 80,000 soldiers and civilians lost in the fight against extremism.

Pakistan has vowed to continue its close cooperation with the United States in efforts to eliminate terrorist networks and ensure regional stability.